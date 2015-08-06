FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin adjusted earnings rise slightly
August 6, 2015

SNC-Lavalin adjusted earnings rise slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported lower second quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt in part by restructuring charges, but adjusted earnings edged higher as revenue jumped, boosted by last year’s acquisition of engineering group Kentz Corp.

Net income at the Montreal-based engineering and construction firm fell to C$26.5 million ($20.13 million), or 17 Canadian cents a share, from C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$2.25 billion from C$1.70 billion.

Excluding an amortization charge related to the Kentz acquisition and other unusual items, earnings rose to C$53.2 million from C$52.0 million.

$1 = 1.3164 Canadian dollars Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

