FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNC-Lavalin earnings jump, raises 2014 outlook
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

SNC-Lavalin earnings jump, raises 2014 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada’s largest engineering and construction firm, reported sharply higher earnings on Thursday, as it reversed a previously recorded risk provision, and raised its 2014 outlook following the sale of its AltaLink asset.

Net income for the first quarter ended March 31 was C$94.7 million ($86.86 million), or 62 Canadian cents, significantly higher than the C$53.7 million, or 35 Canadian cents, it earned during the same period one year ago.

$1 = 1.0903 Canadian Dollars Reporting by Solarina Ho, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.