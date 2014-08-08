FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC Lavalin returns to profit in second quarter
August 8, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

SNC Lavalin returns to profit in second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada’s largest engineering and construction firm, on Friday reported a return to profit in the second quarter, helped by its infrastructure investments and as the company focused on turning around struggling operations.

Net income was C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian cents a share, compared with a loss of C$37.5 million, or 25 Canadian cents, a year earlier, when it took sizable charges related to old projects under previous management. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

