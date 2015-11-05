FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's SNC-Lavalin profit rises on stake sale gain
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's SNC-Lavalin profit rises on stake sale gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a nearly four-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by a net gain of C$145.7 million ($110.8 million) from the sale of its stake in the Ambatovy Nickel project in Madagascar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to C$224.2 million, or C$1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$60 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 21 percent to C$2.43 billion. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.