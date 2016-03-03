FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's SNC-Lavalin profit falls 96 pct
March 3, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's SNC-Lavalin profit falls 96 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a 96 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a C$1.32 billion gain from selling its interest in electricity transmission company AltaLink.

Net income attributable to the company fell to C$49.2 million ($36.7 million), or 33 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$1.15 billion, or C$7.51 per share, a year earlier.

Montreal, Quebec-based SNC’s revenue fell 6 percent to C$2.65 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

