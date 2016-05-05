SNC-Lavalin profit rises due to sale of stake in Malta airport

May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a near 17 percent rise in first-quarter profit due to a gain on the sale of its stake in Malta International Airport Plc.

Net income attributable to SNC was C$122.1 million ($95 million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, including the C$53.6 million gain.

The company earned C$104.4 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal, Quebec-based SNC’s revenue fell nearly 12 percent to C$1.99 billion. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)