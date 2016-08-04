FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts more than three-fold rise in profit
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts more than three-fold rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit due to strength in its core engineering and construction business and lower costs.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$88.5 million ($67.7 million), or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$26.5 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell 6.6 percent to C$2.11 billion.

$1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
