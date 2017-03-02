Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 16.4 pct drop in revenue

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a 16.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$1.6 million ($1.20 million), or 1 Canadian cent per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$49.2 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell to C$2.21 billion from C$2.65 billion.

SNC also raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to 27.3 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)