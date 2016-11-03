FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 11 pct fall in revenue
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 11 pct fall in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported an 11 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$43.3 million ($32.3 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from C$224.2 million, or C$1.49 per share, a year earlier.

The year-earlier quarter included a gain of C$145.7 million.

Revenue fell to C$2.17 billion from C$2.43 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
