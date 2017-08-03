FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Science
Researchers explore the science of gender identity
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
business
Amazon’s show business dreams stump investors
Jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
Canada
Jailhouse secret: Legally innocent prisoners are dying
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 11:58 AM / an hour ago

SNC-Lavalin posts higher quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, as it benefited from lower expenses and income taxes.

Net income attributable to SNC's shareholders was C$136.4 million ($108.3 million), or 91 Canadian cents a share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with C$88.5 million, or 59 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

However, revenue fell to C$1.93 billion from C$2.10 billion, due to lower sales in its engineering and construction business.

$1 = 1.2592 Canadian dollars Reporting By Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.