SNC-Lavalin settles corruption case with African Development Bank
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

SNC-Lavalin settles corruption case with African Development Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has settled with the African Development Bank Group after allegations that former employees had ordered illicit payments to secure contracts for projects in Uganda and Mozambique, the bank said on Thursday.

One of the engineering and construction firm’s subsidiaries, SNC-Lavalin International Inc, will pay C$1.5 million towards anti-corruption programs as part of the settlement, the banking group said in a statement.

The company will not be barred from bidding on the bank’s projects if it continues to cooperate with the bank’s anti-corruption department and with a review of its compliance program by the bank.

SNC confirmed the settlement in a separate statement. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
