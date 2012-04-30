Canada says will cooperate with SNC-Lavalin probe

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it will cooperate fully with investigations into alleged wrongdoing at engineering firm SNC-Lavalin and provide consular assistance to a former executive under arrest in Switzerland.

“There are very serious allegations being made against this company, there are very serious investigations,” said Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird in Parliament.

“The government will do everything it can to support investigations and to be as helpful as we possibly can. Anyone who breaks the law should bear the full force of the law ... whether it be in Canada or abroad,” he said.