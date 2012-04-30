FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada says will cooperate with SNC-Lavalin probe
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

Canada says will cooperate with SNC-Lavalin probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday it will cooperate fully with investigations into alleged wrongdoing at engineering firm SNC-Lavalin and provide consular assistance to a former executive under arrest in Switzerland.

“There are very serious allegations being made against this company, there are very serious investigations,” said Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird in Parliament.

“The government will do everything it can to support investigations and to be as helpful as we possibly can. Anyone who breaks the law should bear the full force of the law ... whether it be in Canada or abroad,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.