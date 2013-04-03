SNC Lavalin names Alain-Pierre Raynaud as CFO

April 3 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC Lavalin Group Inc said Alain-Pierre Raynaud will take over as chief financial officer effective June 1.

Raynaud, who has spent 32 years in the energy, automotive and banking industries, will replace Gilles Laramée.

SNC, one of the world’s largest engineering companies, said in December it had launched the search for a new CFO as Laramée would assume responsibility for a new business unit.

The company has been at the center of an ever-widening ethics and corruption scandal of former executives.