SNC-Lavalin announces reorganization, new exec appointments

Jan 18 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin, a Canadian engineering company plagued by scandal, on Friday announced a number of changes to its structure and executive team.

SNC said Neil Bruce, formerly chief operating officer of engineering company AMEC, has been appointed president of a newly formed resources and environment group. The unit will include the SNC’s hydrocardons, chemicals, mining, metallurgy, environment and water business. Bruce will be based in the United Kingdom.

Christian Jacqui, formerly executive vice-president for Europe, has been appointed to the new role of executive vice-president of SNC’s global operations, SNC said. He will also be based in the U.K.

SNC also said that Patrick Lamarre, the executive vice-president of its power operations, had resigned with immediate effect. He will be replaced in the interim by Scott Thon, the current president of SNC subsidiary AltaLink.

“These changes represent part of our ongoing effort to further strengthen the company’s management structure and extend its scope,” Chief Executive Robert Card said in a statement.

Montreal-based SNC has been grappling with a number of scandals this year, including the arrest of its previous chief executive in November on charges of fraud and the use of false documents.