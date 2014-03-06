FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNC-Lavalin posts slightly lower earnings; concession business rises
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

SNC-Lavalin posts slightly lower earnings; concession business rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported marginally lower fourth-quarter earnings as losses at its engineering and construction, and operations and maintenance units offset concession investment gains.

Net earnings were C$92.6 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$94 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

SNC, one of the world’s largest construction and engineering companies, said it was expecting earnings between C$2.25 and C$2.50 a share for 2014.

