SNC Lavalin profit falls 8 pct
November 2, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

SNC Lavalin profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian construction and engineering company SNC Lavalin Group Inc, under police investigation over alleged bribery, reported an 8 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to weak performances in its infrastructure and environment businesses.

SNC, which appointed a new chief executive on Oct. 1, said net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$114.9 million ($115.21 million), or 76 Canadian cents per share, from C$124.5 million, or 86 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the 101-year-old company rose 11 percent to C$2.0 billion.

