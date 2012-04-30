FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Big shareholder says has confidence in SNC-Lavalin
April 30, 2012

Big shareholder says has confidence in SNC-Lavalin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - SNC-Lavalin Inc’s biggest shareholder, Jarislowsky Fraser, has “great confidence” in the Canadian engineering company, Len Racioppo, president of the investment group, said on Monday.

SNC’s stock price is down about 28 percent in the past three months as the Montreal-based company uncovered $56 million in improper payments. Police are also investigating the company.

“Moving forward, is there reputational risk here? Perhaps, but I don’t think that’s going to hurt the company significantly longer term,” Racioppo told Reuters.

