SNC says executive VP of oil and gas unit leaving

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - SNC Lavalin Group Ltd, Canada’s largest engineering and construction firm, said on Thursday the acting executive vice president of its oil and gas unit, Ric Sorbo, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Neil Bruce, president of its Resources, Environment & Water division, will take over immediately until a replacement can be found, the company said.

It was the latest in a series of management changes at SNC Lavalin, which earlier this month laid out a new growth strategy after a series of corruption and ethics misconduct cases involving former top executives.