SNC-Lavalin says client, supplier support strong

May 3 (Reuters) - The interim chief executive of SNC-Lavalin , the Canadian engineering company involved in police investigations of bribery and improper payments, said on Thursday its clients, partners and suppliers continue to back it.

Having spoken with business partners in the past six weeks, support “is strong”, interim CEO Ian Bourne said at the Montreal-based company’s annual meeting in Toronto.

Shareholders and analysts have been concerned that the company could lose business because of the probes.