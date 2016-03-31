FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moroccan royal holding firm SNI reports 7.7 pct drop in 2015 profit
March 31, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Moroccan royal holding firm SNI reports 7.7 pct drop in 2015 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, March 31 (Reuters) - Morocco’s National Investment Co. (SNI), an investment holding firm controlled by the country’s monarchy, reported a 7.7 percent fall in 2015 net profit on Thursday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 3.31 billion dirhams ($343.91 million) from 3.56 billion, a financial statement published in the pro-palace newspaper Le Matin showed.

SNI is the largest private stakeholder in the North African kingdom’s economy.

$1 = 9.6247 Moroccan dirham Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely

