Moroccan royal holding firm SNI reports 7.7 pct drop in 2015 profit

RABAT, March 31 (Reuters) - Morocco’s National Investment Co. (SNI), an investment holding firm controlled by the country’s monarchy, reported a 7.7 percent fall in 2015 net profit on Thursday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to 3.31 billion dirhams ($343.91 million) from 3.56 billion, a financial statement published in the pro-palace newspaper Le Matin showed.

SNI is the largest private stakeholder in the North African kingdom’s economy.