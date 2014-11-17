FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil auto group says sales pace up from October
November 17, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil auto group says sales pace up from October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New auto sales in Brazil have been stronger so far in November than in October, the head of national automakers association, Anfavea, said at an industry event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Anfavea President Luiz Moan said daily sales averaged well over 13,000 vehicles in the first two weeks of November. Even if sales continue at that pace for the rest of the month, activity may still drop sharply from a year earlier, because of tighter credit and shaky consumer confidence.

Total production sales are also likely to end the month down from October, which had three more working days November. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

