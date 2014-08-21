FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to pay down debt under tax amnesty plan
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 12:16 AM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-BM&FBovespa to pay down debt under tax amnesty plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BM&FBovespa SA stock exchange said Wednesday night that it had agreed to join a tax amnesty program to partially pay down a debt with the Revenue Service related to the company’s 2007 initial public share offering.

As part of the tax amnesty program, the company said in a statement, it would book a 123 million real ($54 million) reduction in tax liabilities related to the IPO that preceded the merger of the then BM&F commodities and futures exchange and the Bovespa stock exchange.

The company said it remains in talks with the Revenue Service over a fine related to its booking of goodwill amortization at the time of the merger.

$1=2.26 reais Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.