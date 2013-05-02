FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Casino seeks arbitration to force Diniz to resign
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Casino seeks arbitration to force Diniz to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French retailer Casino said on Wednesday it will seek arbitration to force the chairman of the board of its Brazilian subsidiary Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Abilio Diniz, to resign due to a conflict of interest after his recent election to chairman of the board of Brasil Foods SA - one of Pão de Açúcar’s main suppliers.

A spokeswoman for Diniz said in an email to Reuters, “Abilio Diniz reiterates that there is no conflict of interest in carrying out the roles he occupies at Grupo Pão de Açúcar and BRF (Brasil Foods).”

Casino Guichard Perrachon’s chief executive, Jean-Charles Naouri, and Diniz fell out early in 2012, after the Brazilian tycoon who navigated Pão de Açúcar’s rise to one of Brazil’s leading retailers tried to broker a deal with Casino’s rival Carrefour that would have helped him maintain control of the company.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.