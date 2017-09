Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s biggest retail chain controlled by France’s Casino Guichard Perrachon SA , reported on Thursday gross same-store sales growth of 10.8 percent in the third quarter over a year ago.

Including its 132 new stores opened over the past 12 months, gross sales climbed 15 percent to 15.72 billion reais ($7.1 billion) from the year-ago quarter. ($1 = 2.2078 reais)