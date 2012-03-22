FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-Minerva to sell $100 mln bond in reopening-sources
March 22, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 6 years

FINNEWS LATAM-Minerva to sell $100 mln bond in reopening-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Minerva, Brazil’s third-largest meatpacker, plans to sell up to $100 million of its existing 12.25 percent U.S. dollar-denominated bonds due in 2022 in a reopening, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters on Thursday. The notes are expected to obtain a B2 rating at Moody’s Investors Service - five levels below investment-grade.

There are currently $350 million outstanding of the securities. The bond fell 0.7 cent on the dollar to a bid price of 110.229 on Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Minerva plans to use proceeds from the sale to repay outstanding loans and financings maturing in 2012 and 2013, according to the sources. The company hired Goldman Sachs Group , BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA and Morgan Stanley & Co to handle the transaction.

