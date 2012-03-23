FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Telecom Argentina reportedly won't pay dividend
March 23, 2012 / 2:15 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Telecom Argentina reportedly won't pay dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecom Argentina will bend to government pressure to withhold 2011 dividend payments, Argentine newspaper Pagina 12 reported. The company had originally intended to distribute as dividends 70 percent of last year’s net profits, which totaled 2.42 billion pesos (about $563 million). The proposal to halt the payment, which would have to be ratified by shareholders at an April 27 meeting, would affect Telecom Italia, which holds a 22.7 percent indirect stake in Telecom Argentina. Argentina’s center-left government is urging companies to reinvest dividends to boost investment and stem capital flight. Reuters Messaging: hilary.burke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

