STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil to lower income tax on workers-Estado
May 2, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil to lower income tax on workers-Estado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff plans to cut income taxes on workers by slashing a levy on bonuses and equity stakes received as pay, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Unions were told of the plans by Gilberto Carvalho, a senior cabinet minister, Estado added. The size and extent of the reduction will be negotiated with unions, the newspaper cited Carvalho as saying.

A spokeswoman for Rousseff’s media office did not have an immediate comment on the Estado report. A spokeswoman for Carvalho could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.

