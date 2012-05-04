FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Plural buys brokerage Geração-statement
May 4, 2012

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Plural buys brokerage Geração-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Plural Capital, the securities firm controlled by former BTG
Pactual bankers, bought control of brokerage Geração
Futuro for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement
distributed on Friday. the move allows Plural, co-managed by
bankers Rodolfo Riechert and André Schwartz, to expand into
retail brokerage, the statement said.	
    Geração, which has more than 80,000 clients and has $3.2
billion under management, will be run independently from Plural,
the statement added. Plural executives Eduardo Moreira and
Rodolfo Froes will join Geração as co-heads after the central
bank approves the purchase, the statement said.

