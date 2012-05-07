FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil faces asset quality concerns-HSBC
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 6:40 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Banco do Brasil faces asset quality concerns-HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investor concerns regarding declining financial margins and
eroding asset quality are likely to weigh on the performance of
Banco do Brasil shares in the short term, analysts at
HSBC Securities said in a report on Monday. A team of analysts
led by Victor Galliano cut their estimates for Banco do Brasil
earnings to 3.44 reais per share from 3.45 reais previously.	
    "At these valuations, we believe the heightened government
intervention and credit quality risks have, in large part, been
discounted, although Banco do Brasil may still lack near-term
re-rating catalysts," Galliano wrote. Banco do Brasil is
currently trading at a 44 percent discount relative to private
sector rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco
Bradesco, near a six-year high.

