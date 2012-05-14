FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Votorantim denies bank up for sale-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Votorantim Finanças, the investment holding company that controls Brazil’s Banco Votorantim, said in a statement on Monday that it is “fully committed to its position as a shareholder and to the bank’s future.” Banco do Brasil is considering buying out Banco Votorantim, the third-biggest Brazilian private sector lender, Reuters reported late on Sunday.

Reports on a sale of Votorantim “have no basis,” the statement said. Currently, Banco do Brasil owns 49.99 percent of Votorantim; the Ermirio de Morães family own the remaining 50.01 percent through Votorantim Participações.

