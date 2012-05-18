FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Uruguay wants Leadgate to sell Pluna stake-source
May 18, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Uruguay wants Leadgate to sell Pluna stake-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Uruguay’s government wants to find new private partners to capitalize flagship carrier Pluna airlines, which is struggling financially, an industry source said. The state owns 25 percent of Pluna. The remaining 75 percent is owned by investment fund Leadgate, in which Canada’s Chorus Aviation Inc holds a 33 percent stake. The government wants Leadgate to sell its holdings in Pluna to clear the way for other partners.

Pluna posted an $18 million loss in the eight months through February, the source said. The airline connects Uruguay with major cities elsewhere in South America and it has been hurt by high jet fuel prices and cancellations to Buenos Aires’ congested domestic airport.

Leadgate aims to secure a $30 million loan from an international lender this week to keep the airline operating, another source said. Reuters Messaging: hilary.burke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Editing by Andrew Hay

