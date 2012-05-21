FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer defaults to fall in 2nd half-Serasa
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer defaults to fall in 2nd half-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Consumer defaults in Brazil are likely to fall in the second half of 2012, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday, citing slower growth in consumer debt, more exacting lending standards and salaries rising faster than the pace of inflation. Serasa’s Consumer Default Outlook indicator, which uses current data to make predictions based on the economic cycle of expansion and contraction, fell 1.4 percent in March to 98.2 points, following a series of monthly declines.

Serasa said that while its indicator of business defaults rose 0.8 percent in March, it was the slowest rate of expansion in six months, though default rates would still be pressured by weak economic growth.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
