STXNEWS LATAM-UBS trims price target for Brazil oil firm OGX

UBS trimmed its price target for Brazilian oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas to 19 reais from 21 reais on Monday, after lowering its expectation for output at the company’s Waimea complex.

Analyst Lilyanna Yang wrote in a note that while OGX, controlled by Brazil’s richest man Eike Batista, reiterated its earlier guidance of 500-900 million recoverable barrels of oil and gas equivalent (MBOE) for the complex, it had included a broader number of findings to keep the volume unchanged.

Yang wrote that UBS cut the estimated resource base on the complex to 450 MBOE from 700 previously.