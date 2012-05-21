FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-UBS trims price target for Brazil oil firm OGX
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 21, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-UBS trims price target for Brazil oil firm OGX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UBS trimmed its price target for Brazilian oil producer OGX Petroleo e Gas to 19 reais from 21 reais on Monday, after lowering its expectation for output at the company’s Waimea complex.

Analyst Lilyanna Yang wrote in a note that while OGX, controlled by Brazil’s richest man Eike Batista, reiterated its earlier guidance of 500-900 million recoverable barrels of oil and gas equivalent (MBOE) for the complex, it had included a broader number of findings to keep the volume unchanged.

Yang wrote that UBS cut the estimated resource base on the complex to 450 MBOE from 700 previously.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.