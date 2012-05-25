STXNEWS LATAM-Marfrig plans to delay payment on debt-report

Brazilian beef processor Marfrig is currently in talks with creditor and shareholder BNDES to delay payments on 275 million ($136 million) of debt, Valor Econômico reported, without saying how it obtained the information. The payment is due next month and, according to Valor, Marfrig wants to postpone it until at least June of 2015.

BNDES, Brazil’s state development bank, owns 14 percent of Marfrig, Valor said. Efforts to reach a Marfrig spokesman for comment on the Valor report were unsuccessful.