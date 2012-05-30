FINNEWS LATAM-Stock of Brazil MBS jumps in April, Cetip says

The total amount of funds comprised of Brazilian mortgage-backed securities jumped 22.6 percent in April to 28.4 billion reais ($14 billion) from a year earlier, securities clearinghouse Cetip said on Wednesday, signaling growing appetite among investors for fixed-income products as interest rates decline in the country.

However, the outstanding amount of the funds, known in Brazil as CRIs, in circulation fell 1.6 percent from 28.8 billion reais in March, Cetip said. CRIs are funds made of mortgage bonds are usually sold in the form of shares to investors.