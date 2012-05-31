STXNEWS LATAM-Argentine court keeps Bunge off grains registry

An Argentine federal court has denied a preventive measure filed by commodities trading giant Bunge, which has been thrown off the country’s grains registry over tax evasion allegations, the AFIP tax authority said. Not being among the export companies listed on the registry complicates Bunge’s ability to transport grains from the Pampas farm area to port for shipping overseas.

The April de-registration of the U.S.-based company is not expected to substantially hurt its ability to do business in Argentina. But it does add to an increasingly sour business climate for the world’s top exporter of soyoil and soymeal.