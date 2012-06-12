STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sinks to 10-year low

Shares in Argentina's biggest energy company YPF, which the government renationalized last month, were down 7.5 percent at 68.45 pesos per share - their lowest level since early 2002 - in light trade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. Argentina's blue-chip MerVal share index was up 0.28 percent overall in afternoon trade, lifted by heavily-weighted Tenaris, the world's biggest producer of seamless steel pipes for the energy industry. Traders said YPF was being punished by technical selling and investor uncertainty about government policy in Latin America's No. 3 economy that has been compounded by a crackdown on dollar buying. Tenaris, which was up 2.6 percent at 104.7 pesos per share, is getting a boost from safe-haven buying because the company is seen as relatively sheltered from Argentine political developments, traders say. Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net