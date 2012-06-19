FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-YPF says Brazil's Itau takes 3.6 pct stake
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 19, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-YPF says Brazil's Itau takes 3.6 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s biggest energy company, YPF , said on Tuesday that Brazil’s largest non-government bank, Itau Unibanco, held 14.2 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) - equivalent to a 3.6-percent stake - in the oil firm nationalized by President Cristina Fernandez last month, a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange showed.

Itau was among a group of banks that lent money to Argentina’s Petersen Group to buy into YPF several years ago. Petersen, which relied on YPF dividends to repay the loans, was declared in default last month. The bank credits were backed by YPF shares.

The filing, which said the ADS shares were acquired for a price of $11.12 each, added that Itau “did not intend to obtain a larger stake.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.