STXNEWS LATAM-Deutsche Bank ups target on Cielo, Porto Seguro
August 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Deutsche Bank ups target on Cielo, Porto Seguro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Deutsche Bank Secueities analysts raised their 2013 year-end price target for shares in Cielo, Brazil’s largest card payment processor, to 64 reais a share from 58 reais previously. The analysts also raised the target for insurer Porto Seguro to 21 reais apiece from 19 reais previously.

The Deutsche Bank analysts also said that BM&FBovespa, the country’s sole financial exchange, continues to be their main recommendation among non-bank financial shares in Brazil. The target for the stock by year-end 2013 remained unchanged at 16 reais a share.

