FINEWS-Argentina's YPF sells 1.5 bln pesos in local debt

Argentine energy company YPF said on Wednesday it had sold 1.5 billion pesos ($322 million) in short-term bonds in the local market - the company’s first debt sale since it was nationalized earlier this year.

A total of 1.2 billion pesos in 36-month paper was issued at the central bank’s Badlar reference rate plus 400 basis points, equivalent to 17.8 percent. Market sources said most of the longer-term debt was absorbed by the state pensions agency as was expected.

YPF said it sold a further 100 million pesos in fixed-rate 270-day notes that will pay an annual 16.74 percent. Another 200 million pesos in 18-month issues were sold at Badlar plus 300 basis points - 16.8 percent at the current rate.

YPF said in a statement that the operation was “a sign of confidence in the company’s new chapter,” and said the proceeds would help fund its multibillion-dollar five-year investment plan to boost natural gas and oil output by 32 percent.