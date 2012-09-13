FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol's pricing improves as routes slashed
September 13, 2012

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Gol's pricing improves as routes slashed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas said on Thursday that a measure of ticket pricing known as passenger yield rose about 1 percent in August from a year earlier as it slashed flights to restore profitability.

Gol cut routes by 7.7 percent in the month compared with a year earlier, while passenger traffic dropped 5.6 percent. As a result, the load factor, a measure of occupancy, rose 1.5 percentage points to 71 percent.

The airline is scaling back operations in the face of high fuel costs and a weaker local currency that it expects will cause an operating loss this year.

