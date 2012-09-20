STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BTG Pactual buys additional 30 pct of retailer Leader

The private-equity unit of Brazilian investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual agreed to purchase an additional 30 percent stake in local apparel retailer Leader Participações, according to a securities filing by BTG Pactual on Thursday.

In May, BTG Pactual Participations and two funds that it controls paid 558.4 million reais ($275.5 million) in cash for a 35.9 percent stake in Leader in a bid to capitalize on growth in Brazil’s thriving middle class. At the time, BTG also poured 106.7 million reais of fresh capital into the retailer, giving it an additional 6.4 percent stake.