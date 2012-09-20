FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BTG Pactual buys additional 30 pct of retailer Leader
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 20, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's BTG Pactual buys additional 30 pct of retailer Leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The private-equity unit of Brazilian investment banking powerhouse BTG Pactual agreed to purchase an additional 30 percent stake in local apparel retailer Leader Participações, according to a securities filing by BTG Pactual on Thursday.

In May, BTG Pactual Participations and two funds that it controls paid 558.4 million reais ($275.5 million) in cash for a 35.9 percent stake in Leader in a bid to capitalize on growth in Brazil’s thriving middle class. At the time, BTG also poured 106.7 million reais of fresh capital into the retailer, giving it an additional 6.4 percent stake.

$1 = 2.027 Brazilian reais

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.