FINNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual raises $800 mln in 10-year debt at 6 pct yield
September 21, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual raises $800 mln in 10-year debt at 6 pct yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BTG Pactual, Latin America’s largest independent investment bank, raised $800 million in 10-year, Tier 2 notes on Friday, after investors placed bids for the securities north of $4.5 billion, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. The bank offered to pay investors a yield of 6 percent on the unsecured, subordinated debt, said the source, who declined to be quoted because the transaction is on the works.

BTG Pactual’s investment-banking unit is managing the deal, alongside those of Banco Bradesco, Citigroup, and Deutsche Bank.

