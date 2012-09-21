FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse begins Brazil's Localiza coverage with 'neutral' rating
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Credit Suisse begins Brazil's Localiza coverage with 'neutral' rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Credit Suisse Group analysts on Friday began coverage of Localiza, Brazil’s largest car and fleet rental company, with a “neutral” recommendation on the stock and a price target of 38 reais a share by the end of next year. According to the analysts, led by Bruno Savaris, there is not significant room for further re-rating of the stock, based on valuation multiples.

According to Savaris and his team, Localiza’s “bargaining power coupled with its integrated business platform should not only maintain the threat of increasing competition under control but also lower the risks arising from structurally higher car depreciation rates.”

