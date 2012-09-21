FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil phone cos may have to return $8.5 bln in assets-reports
September 21, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian fixed-line operators may have to return 17.3 billion reais ($8.5 billion) in assets such as equipment and buildings to the government by 2025, when their operating licenses expire, local newspapers reported on Friday. According to newspaper Valor Econômico and O Estado de S. Paulo, phone industry regulator Anatel will disclose an inventory of such assets later in the day.

The reports said that Grupo Oi, the nation’s biggest fixed-line company, is currently in control of about 7.3 billion reais worth of those assets, while Telefonica Brasil has 6.7 billion reais worth of those assets. A spokeswoman for Anatel in Brasilia declined to confirm the reports, which cited unnamed officials at Anatel as their sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
