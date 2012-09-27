FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Add Brazil stocks on recovery, valuations-HSBC
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Add Brazil stocks on recovery, valuations-HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Investors should add Brazilian financial shares to take advantage of a recovering economy and the expected reversal in loan delinquencies, while upping their exposure to the most-widely traded names to benefit from growing risk appetite, analysts at HSBC Securities said in a report on Thursday.

According to a team led by Alexandre Gartner, HSBC’s head of Brazil equity research, the bank’s new strategy model portfolio is recommending investors to have an “overweight” position in shares of Itaú Unibanco, Banco Bradesco, Petrobras, Brasil Foods and Odontoprev , among others.

Gartner is also recommending investors limit their exposure to BM&FBovespa, Banco do Brasil, Banco Santander Brasil and Cemig, some of which were downgraded to a “neutral” position relative to the MSCI Brazil index.

