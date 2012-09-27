FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's requirements cut not linked to small banks-official
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's requirements cut not linked to small banks-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A decision by Brazil’s central bank to reduce reserve requirements for commercial banks was not motivated by the liquidation of troubled consumer lenders Banco Cruzeiro do Sul and Banco Prosper, a senior government official said on Thursday. The bank lowered some requirements on deposits on Sept. 14, the same day it folded the banks for accounting fraud and losses.

“The reserve requirements decision has nothing to do with the troubles facing some small banks. It was a decision more to address the decision to ease monetary conditions after a very weak growth during the first half of the year,” said Pablo Fonseca dos Santos, the Finance Ministry’s undersecretary for economic policy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.