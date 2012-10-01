FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bovespa gains first day in five on U.S. data
Market News
October 1, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Bovespa gains first day in five on U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian stocks gained on Monday ahead of a set of data releases that could show the U.S. manufacturing sector is improving.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the first day in five sessions, adding 0.3 percent to 59,365.50. Real estate developer PDG Realty and oil producer OGX Petróleo led gains, after traders said recent declines were overdone.

Limiting the increase in the Bovespa were shares of Cielo and BM&FBovespa, on concern government efforts to compress margins in the financial industry will soon hit the companies.

