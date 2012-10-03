FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Pão de Açucar may change statutes, bow to Casino demands
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Pão de Açucar may change statutes, bow to Casino demands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil’s largest retailer, said on Wednesday that shareholders’ meeting will be held on Oct. 18 to discuss changes to the company’s statutes, including the creation of a vice chairman position. Most changes are being sponsored by Casino Guichard Perrachon, the French retailer that won control of the Brazilian company in June.

According to a securities filing in Brazil, shareholders of Pão de Açúcar will cast votes on the election of Arnauld Strasser, 42, as vice chairman. The creation of a corporate governance committee and an overhaul of the board might also be discussed and voted on, the filing said.

Casino and Pão de Açúcar Chairman Abílio Diniz fell out last year after the latter tried to merge the Brazilian company with Carrefour without Casino’s approval. Carrefour is Casino’s archrival in France.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.