FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-OSX says given "priority" for $735 mln state loan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 15, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-OSX says given "priority" for $735 mln state loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSX Brasil SA has been given “priority” in the concession of a loan for 1.5 billion reais ($735 million) from Brazil’s Merchant Marine Fund for the construction of a shipyard, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said on Monday.

OSX said the loan was in addition to other credits from the fund, but did not say if the loan has received final approval or when it will receive the funds. OSX, which is 10 percent owned by South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industry Co., hopes to begin operating its shipyard at Brazil’s Port of Açu, north of Rio de Janeiro, in 2013.

$1 = 2.04 Brazilian reais

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.